Who is Dawn Light? Lindsay Clancy trial sees twist as woman accused of witness intimidation outside courthouse

Lindsay Clancy stands accused of killing her children - Cora, Dawson, and Callan on January 24, 2023, in their Duxbury home. The jury is now deciding whether to hold her guilty, but as per the latest update appear to be deadlocked in reaching a verdict. Amid this, the arrest of Dawn Light for alleged witness intimidation has sparked a massive buzz online as the Lindsay Clancy trial has left the internet divided.

She is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday on a charge of intimidation of a witness, jurors or person furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings, as per reports.

A woman named Dawn Light was arrested by the Massachusetts State Police outside the Plymouth District Courthouse where the jury is deliberating on the Lindsay Clancy trial.

“This is absolute madness,” a conservative political commentator noted. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer also added “I am not surprised at all!”.

Who is Dawn Light? Dawn Light is a 56-year-old and is from Sutton in Worcester County, Massachusetts. She was arrested at around 3:40pm, which is close to the time when jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial were excused for the day after they failed to reach a verdict, reports indicated.

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Notably, it is not clear if Light's arrest was connected to the Lindsay Clancy trial.

Details of her alleged intimidation has not been shared by the police, reports noted. They added that it is also unclear if Light has legal representation who can speak to the charge she is now facing.

Light's arrest comes after Kristina Rex of CBS News Boston reported that a person had been arrested outside the court in the afternoon for allegedly filming jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial.

“Sources tell me someone (who is not a media member) was arrested outside Plymouth Superior Court this afternoon, accused of filming jurors in Lindsay Clancy’s trial. Jurors allegedly saw the filming happening,” she wrote on X.

Freelance journalist Christina Aguayo also shared an alleged photo of Dawn Light, the woman placed under arrest.