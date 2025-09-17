Who is Donald Henson? FBI seeks suspect in targeted 'terrorist' incident on Pittsburgh office

A manhunt is currently underway for Donald Henson, who is accused of ramming his car into the gate of the FBI field office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Authorities have described the incident as a “targeted attack” and an “act of terror,” according to NBC News. Manhunt is underway for Donald Henson in Pittsburgh.(X)

Who is Donald Henson and what happened?

Donald Henson is reportedly from Penn Hills, a township just east of Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, he allegedly drove a white Toyota Corolla into the metal security gate outside the FBI office. After the crash, he exited the vehicle, pulled an American flag from inside the car, and threw it over the fence before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

FBI calls for public's help in locating Henson

At a press conference, FBI Pittsburgh Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano held up a photo of Henson and urged the public to assist in locating him.

"We’re hoping by putting his photograph and his name out there, that we will start getting some tips from the public," Giordano said. "We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI. This was a targeted attack on this building. Thankfully, no one was hurt."

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), the FBI Pittsburgh field office said, "This incident is considered a targeted attack on the FBI."

The FBI is now appealing for any information on Henson’s whereabouts.

Suspicious items recovered from vehicle?

Images from the scene, obtained by NBC affiliate WPXI, showed the white Corolla lodged into a fence. Law enforcement officers were seen retrieving a black bag from the vehicles trunk using a winch, indicating possible concern about dangerous contents.

Prior contact with FBI

Officials confirmed that this was not Henson’s first interaction with the FBI.

“He did come here to the FBI field office a few weeks ago to make a complaint that didn't make a whole lot of sense,” Giordano said.