Who is Elizabeth Baxter? DOJ paralegal fired for flipping off National Guard in DC

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday fired another Department of Justice staffer – this time for flipping off the National Guard in Washington DC. Elizabeth Baxter was on her way to work when the incident happened. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the firing of the DOJ staffer.(Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Elizabeth Baxter?

Following an investigation, Bondi issued the termination letter, viewed by the New York Post, where she said “You are removed from your position of Paralegal Specialist, GS-0950-11, Environmental Defense Section, Environment and Natural Resources Division, and from the federal service, effective immediately.”

From Bondi's letter, it is evident that Baxter worked for the Department of Justice, assigned to the Environmental Defense Section. She worked in the same building as Sean Charles Dunn, the other DOJ paralegal who was fired for allegedly throwing a sandwich at a Border Protection officer.

Baxter's workplace was the DOJ 4CON building in the NoMa district of Washington, DC. When she arrived for work there on August 18, Baxter reportedly boasted to a DOJ security guard that she had made an obscene gesture at a guardsman at the Metro Center Metro Stop and said “F–k the National Guard." The same day, cameras showed her flipping off the National Guard and saying “F–k you!” A week later, Baxter again told the DOJ security guard that she hated the National Guard and repeated an expletive.

What AG Bondi said

Bondi, on X, said “Today, I took action to terminate a DOJ employee for inappropriate conduct towards National Guard service members in DC.”

She added that the Justice Department remains committed to defending President Donald Trump's agenda and fighting to make America safe again. “If you oppose our mission and disrespect law enforcement — you will NO LONGER work at DOJ,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, a grand jury failed to indict Dunn on felony assault charges, after which prosecutors charged him with misdemeanor assault – a lesser charge which carries a potential sentence of up to one year in jail.