Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Who is Sean Charles Dunn? DC man held for hurling ‘sandwich’, abuses at federal officer; ‘Don’t want you in my city’

ByShweta Kukreti
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 12:12 pm IST

Sean Charles Dunn was arrested for assaulting a federal officer in D.C. by throwing a sandwich and hurling insults.

A man was arrested for throwing a sandwich at a federal officer on patrol in Washington, D.C., and calling him a “fascist”.

Members of the DEA and Police patrol at The Wharf after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of the federal take over of the Metropolitan Police Department under the Home Rule Act and the deployment of the National Guard to assist in crime prevention in the nation's capital, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)
Members of the DEA and Police patrol at The Wharf after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of the federal take over of the Metropolitan Police Department under the Home Rule Act and the deployment of the National Guard to assist in crime prevention in the nation's capital, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

According to court records accessed by The Independent, Sean Charles Dunn is charged with confronting a group of law enforcement agents on Sunday night and yelling at Customs and Border Protection Agent Gregory Lairmore.

Dunn shouted, “F*** you!” and pointed to the ground. “You f***ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” he added while standing closure to Lairmore. The squad also included a detective from the Metro Transit Police and additional federal agents.

According to authorities, Dunn continued to hurl slurs at Lairmore for a few minutes before crossing the street. In the records, which referenced an Instagram video captured by an onlooker, he then returned to “forcefully” toss a “sub-style sandwich” at Lairmore.

Sean Charles Dunn admits allegations

Dunn was apprehended despite his attempt to flee. “I did it. threw a sandwich,” he confessed to the police as per the documents.

The man was accused of assaulting, obstructing, or resisting various US officials and employees.

Trump places DC police force under direct federal control

President Donald Trump declared he was putting the D.C. police force under direct federal control and mobilizing the National Guard in the capital to “rescue our nation's capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse”. The announcement came a day after Dunn was arrested. However, reports indicate that crime rates had been falling since 2023.

According to The New York Times, which cited Army spokesman Colonel Dave Butler, National Guard troops began pacing D.C. streets Tuesday night and will have between 100 and 200 troops patrolling at any given moment in the days ahead.

Approximately 800 troops are anticipated to be deployed.

The Trump administration claims that at least 66 people have been arrested since the start of the federal takeover.

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
