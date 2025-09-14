Who is Estoy Dokusei? TikTok user slammed for saying 'Get rid of Charlie Kirk's family too'

A woman is being slammed online over a TikTok video where she says that Charlie Kirk's family needs to be taken out as well. The video has been shared widely on X and it's been identified that the woman goes by ‘Estoy Dokusei’ on Instagram. Her TikTok account identifies her as Noryy Bell. Charlie Kirk's wife Erika said she would ensure that her husband's vision lived on.(Instagram/@mrserikakirk)

In the clip, the woman says that “Don't let it stop with him. Get rid of the whole family, his wife and kids too.” She continues “Get rid of them all. And the ones that are above him," adding, “Y'all want results without putting in the work. You gon' have to take out trash to get a clean house.”

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. He and his wife, Erika, had two children together – a son who turned 1 in May and a daughter who turned 3 this August. Following his demise, Erika vowed to ensure that Charlie's message would live on.

Who is Estoy Dokusei or Noryy Bell?

Dokusei's last post on Instagram is from 2023, but a story she's recently shared on her profile is about the Charlie Kirk shooting. She shared a photo of other people who had been killed at a young age to add to the conversation about Kirk's slaying at the age of 31.

Estoy Dokusei's alleged Instagram Story after Charlie Kirk's shooting.(X)

Her Threads profile does not show any activity. People on X also shared a LinkedIn profile belonging to a woman named Nory Bell, and linked it to the woman who put out the TikTok video. HT.com could not determine with certainty if the LinkedIn profile belongs to the same person.

On Nory Bell's LinkedIn, she describes herself as ‘a recording artist and actor.’

“I am a creative producer, dominate in music and short films. Im an actor and songwriter, raised in Johannesburg, South Africa which heavily influenced my style of art. I'm just creatively driven to influence the world with beautiful art,” her profile reads. As per Nory Bell's LinkedIn, she's studied at Georgia State University and worked as a server mostly, before venturing as an artist in 2017. As per her LinkedIn, she's listed as ‘unemployed’ as of July 2025.

Backlash over TikTok video

The woman, meanwhile, has faced severe flak online for the video. “There is no longer room in America for vile, vitriolic, hate filled dehumanizing language or actions. What kind of demented/perverted person(s) celebrate an assassination?,” a person asked on X. Another remarked, “The far left cannot coexist with others.”

Yet one more person said, “I honestly can’t believe this is becoming normalized. The left is actively calling on people to murder Charlie Kirk’s entire family.”