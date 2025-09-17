Who is Frank Sommerville's daughter, Callie? Ex-KTVU anchor arrested for 'fight' with 21-year-old

Callie Sommerville, the daughter of ex-KTVU anchor Frank Sommerville, has catapulted to sudden media attention after Frank Sommerville's battery arrest on Monday. Frank released a statement on Facebook after the arrest where he claimed that the battery stemmed from a fight with Callie. Callie Sommerville (L:) and Frank Sommerville with Callie Sommerville (L).(franksommerville1/ Instagram)

A Bay Area, California native, Frank Sommerville was reportedly arrested somewhere in Oakland, California on Monday evening, around 6:50 p.m. local time. His jail records reveal that he was arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of bodily injury battery but was released on bail on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after his release, he made a post about the arrest. He also posted a selfie where he was seen with bruises on his face. Frank Sommerville said his daughter, whom he described as a "full-blown weed addict," came to his house asking for money, and they got into a fight.

"My daughter is a full-blown weed addict. She smokes morning noon and night. Yesterday she was in withdrawal and demanding money," he wrote in the Facebook post. "We got into a physical fight because she wouldn't leave."

After a while, however, he wrote that Callie Sommerville left for Frank's ex-wife's home, where she reportedly lives. Frank then followed her there as he "feared another altercation."

"By the time I got there Callie had called the police," he wrote. “I love my daughter more than anything in the world. I would never deliberately try to hurt her. But bad things happen in battle. I can only hope my daughter gets treatment.”

Frank Sommerville's History Of Arrests

Former news anchor Frank Sommerville’s legal troubles have repeatedly drawn headlines. His most serious case began in December 2021, when he was arrested after a crash in Oakland. Tests showed his blood alcohol level was .24, triple the legal limit. He pleaded no contest to DUI charges in August 2022. Court records later show he agreed to reckless driving charges, with most counts dismissed.

In June 2023, police arrested him twice in less than ten hours following heated confrontations with family members at a Berkeley home. Authorities again suspected alcohol was involved.