    Who is Jacob Frey? Minneapolis mayor tells ICE to ‘get the f*** out’ after agent fatally shoots driver

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blasted ICE, telling agents to “get the f*** out” after a driver was killed in an ICE-involved shooting on Wednesday.

    Updated on: Jan 08, 2026 12:43 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, asked the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to "get the f***" out of the city after a driver was killed in an ICE agent-involved shooting in the city on Wednesday.

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks at a press conference to address reports of a planned federal operation targeting Somali immigrants. (REUTERS)
    Frey, a Democrat, was sworn in for his third term on January 5. A staunch advocate against the ongoing ICE operation in Minneapolis, Frey hit out at the ICE and the Department of Homeland Security at a press conference on Wednesday.

    "They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense," Frey said. "Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is bullshit."

    He then hit out at the ICE directly, saying: “To ICE: Get the f*** out of Minneapolis. We don't want you here.”

    The immigration raid in Minneapolis flared up on Wednesday after a group of agents raiding a location faced protestors. In the process, a 37-year-old woman, in her car, was shot and killed by one of the agents.

    Though the DHS had claimed that the woman was shot because she "weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them," a video of the incident has gone viral, raising doubts about the DHS claim.

    Minneapolis shooting update: Authorities repo

    Minneapolis vs DHS In ICE-Involved Shooting

    The rally between the Democrat administration in Minneapolis and the DHS over the incident continued Wednesday, even as protests erupted across the city.

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the incident an act of "domestic terrorism" and asserted that the agents fired "defensive shots."

    Frey, meanwhile, placed the blame squarely on the agents and the DHS. "This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed," Frey said.

    “What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They are ripping families apart, sowing chaos in the streets and, in this case, quite literally killing people," he added.

