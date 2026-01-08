Who is Jacob Frey? Minneapolis mayor tells ICE to ‘get the f*** out’ after agent fatally shoots driver

Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, asked the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to "get the f***" out of the city after a driver was killed in an ICE agent-involved shooting in the city on Wednesday. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks at a press conference to address reports of a planned federal operation targeting Somali immigrants. (REUTERS)

Frey, a Democrat, was sworn in for his third term on January 5. A staunch advocate against the ongoing ICE operation in Minneapolis, Frey hit out at the ICE and the Department of Homeland Security at a press conference on Wednesday.

"They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense," Frey said. "Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is bullshit."

He then hit out at the ICE directly, saying: “To ICE: Get the f*** out of Minneapolis. We don't want you here.”