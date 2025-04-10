Who is Jaime Arriaga-Pedroza? LA Priest accused of sexually abusing a ‘minor’

Los Angeles Police Department are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help in the case against the Catholic priest recently arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child. The LAPD calls for information related to Rev. Jaime Arriaga-Pedroza's arrest for alleged sexual abuse of a minor. (Representational Image) (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Rev. Jaime Arriaga-Pedroza, 41, was taken into custody on Thursday following a report the Archdiocese of Los Angeles received “alleging sexual misconduct involving a minor” just a day earlier.

The report detailed allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor was swiftly passed on to LAPD, per church officials.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}