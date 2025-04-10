Who is Jaime Arriaga-Pedroza? LA Priest accused of sexually abusing a ‘minor’

Los Angeles Police urge public assistance in the case against the priest arrested for alleged child sexual abuse.
Los Angeles Police Department are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help in the case against the Catholic priest recently arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child.
Rev. Jaime Arriaga-Pedroza, 41, was taken into custody on Thursday following a report the Archdiocese of Los Angeles received “alleging sexual misconduct involving a minor” just a day earlier.
The report detailed allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor was swiftly passed on to LAPD, per church officials.
