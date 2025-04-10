Menu Explore
Who is Jaime Arriaga-Pedroza? LA Priest accused of sexually abusing a ‘minor’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Apr 10, 2025 12:36 PM IST

Los Angeles Police urge public assistance in the case against the priest arrested for alleged child sexual abuse.

Los Angeles Police Department are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help in the case against the Catholic priest recently arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

The LAPD calls for information related to Rev. Jaime Arriaga-Pedroza's arrest for alleged sexual abuse of a minor. (Representational Image)
The LAPD calls for information related to Rev. Jaime Arriaga-Pedroza's arrest for alleged sexual abuse of a minor. (Representational Image) (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Rev. Jaime Arriaga-Pedroza, 41, was taken into custody on Thursday following a report the Archdiocese of Los Angeles received “alleging sexual misconduct involving a minor” just a day earlier.

The report detailed allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor was swiftly passed on to LAPD, per church officials.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

News / World News / US News / Who is Jaime Arriaga-Pedroza? LA Priest accused of sexually abusing a ‘minor’
