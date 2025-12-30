Who is Jordan Fish? 5 things to know about Denny Hamlin's fiancé and baby mama

Jordan Fish is the longtime fiancée of NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, one of the most popular drivers in NASCAR. He co-owns the auto racing company 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan and drives for the NASCAR Cup Series, where he has won numerous races. 5 things to know about Denny Hamlin's fiancé and baby mama Jordan Fish (Instagram | Jordan Fish )

Jordan has been by his side for a decade now and officially announced their engagement on January 1, 2024.

Here are five facts about Jordan Fisher:

Jordan's age, background and career

Jordan was born on October 27, 1987. She is now 37 years old and had a career spanning from being a cheerleader to being an entrepreneur.

Jordan studied at East Carolina University and earned a degree in public relations and communications in 2011.

Jordan has had a successful business career, starting the children's apparel line Bambinos and serving as CEO of the custom handbag company Kustom Klutch. Her personal brand and professional endeavors would benefit from her early performance and communication experience.

Jordan was an NBA cheerleader

Jordan was a cheerleader for the Charlotte Bobcats for two seasons when he was a student at East Carolina University.

According to USA Today, during a Lady Cats sideline performance, Hamlin was seated courtside when he and Fish made eye contact.

Jordan is the mother of 3 children

Jordan and Denny currently have three children together.

In January 2013, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Taylor. On Instagram, the pair disclosed that they threw a Taylor Swift "Eras"-themed birthday celebration for their older daughter.

In August 2017, Denny announced the birth of Molly, their youngest daughter.

In June 2025, Denny revealed that he and Jordan welcomed their youngest child, Jameson. Hamlin even missed a NASCAR race in Mexico City in June 2025 to be with Fish and their newborn son shortly after his birth.

A brief split between Denny and Jordan

For reasons that are not public and unclear, Jordan had a brief hiccup with Denny in 2021 when, according to the New York Post, Jordan made "disturbing" X posts indicating a fight and a break-up.

She wrote, “I have been quiet for too long for far too long,” she reportedly wrote. “I have endured things no one person should EVER have to endure, and today was no exception. @dennyhamlin I hope everyone will finally see you for the person you truly are.”

She added, “Myself and our children deserve better than what you have given. I cannot believe I ever thought that someone like you could change. Because you cannot. You have a long road ahead of you, and one I graciously no longer will be apart of. Have a great life.”

Jordan's love for pickleball

Jordan enjoys pickleball, a popular new activity, according to Hollywood Life. According to some reports, she previously had "Pickleballer by night" in her Instagram bio.

She also occasionally calls out her partners and posts pictures from her activities. She disclosed that she advanced to the finals of her maiden tournament.