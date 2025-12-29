Who are Denny Hamlin's parents? All about mother Mary Lou Hamlin and father Dennis Hamlin

Two people were hospitalized after a fire destroyed a home belonging to the parents of NASCAR star Denny Hamlin in Gaston County, North Carolina, authorities said. The fire broke out Sunday evening at a residence on Blacksnake Road near Stanley. The home belonging to parents of NASCAR star Denny Hamlin was declared a total loss after the fire.(Getty Images via AFP)

While officials have not confirmed who was inside the home at the time, the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department said two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released, according to WCNC. Fire Chief David Toomey told WCNC that crews faced significant challenges battling the blaze due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area. Water had to be trucked in, extending the response time. The home was ultimately declared a total loss, and the investigation is ongoing.

Public records reviewed by local media show the property is owned by a company managed by Hamlin, though officials identified it as the home of his parents.

Who are Denny Hamlin's parents?

Hamlin is the son of Dennis Hamlin and Mary Lou Hamlin.

Dennis Hamlin, Denny’s father and namesake, is widely credited with helping launch his son’s NASCAR career. According to Whiskey Riff, Dennis mortgaged his house and maxed out credit cards to support Denny’s early racing ambitions, allowing him to compete at higher levels when funding was scarce.

In recent interviews cited by Whiskey Riff, Denny Hamlin revealed that his father has been battling a serious illness.

Mary Lou Hamlin has largely stayed out of the public spotlight but has been frequently acknowledged by her son as a key source of support throughout his career. According to Whiskey Riff, property records list Dennis and Mary Lou Hamlin in connection with ownership of the Stanley-area home.

As of now, authorities have not confirmed whether Dennis or Mary Lou Hamlin were among those hospitalized following the fire.

Multiple Gaston County fire departments assisted in the response. Officials said the investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to continue, with more details likely to be released in the coming days.