Osceola county fire: Blaze in Kissimmee, Florida; videos show plume of smoke

A massive fire broke out in Kissimmee, a city in Florida's Osceola County on Thursday. The Osceola County Fire Rescue and the Kissimmee Fire Department are fighting the blaze, as per local media reports. Vehicles are being advised to avoid the area to allow responders to work safely. Image for representational purposes. (Pixabay)

The fire reportedly broke out at a metal salvage yard along South Orange Blossom Trail (U.S. 17-92). While crews are working to contain the blaze and prevent the spread to nearby structures, motorists have been advised to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to function safely, as per local reports.

Videos of the incident showed a massive black plume of smoke rising to the sky and pictures showed firefighters battle a huge blaze.

Visuals from fire

One person on X wrote “A big fire now in Kissimmee,” and shared a video from the road where smoke could be seen rising to the sky.

On Facebook, Positively Osceola, a local publication shared visuals of the blaze.

They shared a video too, where thick black smoke could be seen rising, from across a field. “Osceola County Fire Rescue and Kissimmee Fire Department crews are battling a large fire at a metal salvage yard on South Orange Blossom Trail (U.S. 17-92). Please avoid the area while firefighters work to contain the blaze,” the publication wrote.

Several people expressed concern and offered ‘prayers’ amid news of the raging fire. “Can see the smoke from Haines City,” one person said on Facebook. Another commented “I can see it all the way from Kissimmee park.”

An update from the local media outlet noted that firefighters are still at the scene, continuing their efforts to control the blaze.

Interestingly, Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS on Wednesday opened their newest fire station, Fire Station 75, on Kissimmee's Funie Steed Road. The new station is intended to bring additional personnel and equipment to the area near West U.S. Highway 192. Its will primarily service parts of the Four Corners, Celebration, and Reunion/ChampionsGate communities, which are also served by Stations 71, 72 and 73, News6 reported.