Who is Lunden Roberts? Mom of Hunter Biden’s daughter breaks silence ahead of bombshell memoir release

Following Hunter Biden's conviction in federal gun crimes, Lunden Roberts, the mother of his second youngest child, broke her silence and stated that her main concern is her 5-year-old daughter Navy Joan's well being. On being asked why she continued to appear understanding and tolerant of Hunter Biden, Lunden Roberts said that they share a child and Hunter is developing his relationship with Navy via Zoom calls.(Lunden Roberts/Instagram)

Hunter Biden was found guilty on all three felony counts pertaining to the acquisition of a weapon in 2018. Prosecutors claimed that Hunter had falsified information on a required paperwork claiming he was not addicted to drugs or using drugs unlawfully.

In an interview with NewsNation’s “On Balance”, Roberts expressed her hope that the legal conclusion will enable Hunter Biden to maintain a good relationship with Navy.

According to Roberts, Hunter's battle with addiction made him feel like a disappointment to his father Joe Biden, who he always intended to make proud.

“He hated feeling like the black sheep,” she said.

Although the White House has recognised Hunter's daughter Navy, it has refrained from addressing the issue, which Roberts suggested could be preferable from a PR perspective given that it is a private family issue.

Roberts discusses her relationship with Hunter in her upcoming memoir. She told NewsNation that the book demonstrates that Biden's only living son deeply cares about doing good despite his difficulties. She went on to say that he is "not this villain that the media portrays him to be".

After Roberts filed a child support lawsuit last year, Hunter Biden's paternity was confirmed through DNA testing, and the two parties have since settled remaining child support matters.

In his 2021 memoir, Hunter described his meeting with Roberts, stating that it occurred when he was severely addicted to alcohol and drugs.

Hunter Biden has fathered five children—Naomi, Navy, Finnegan, Maisy, and Beau Jr.—with three different women.

Hunter Biden hid drug gear at Joe’s Va. home, claims Roberts

Ahead of the release of her memoir "Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden" on August 20, Roberts spoke to NY Post and revealed that Hunter "locked up" his drug tools in President Biden’s Virginia home, where he used to be so high on cocaine and even brought his brother's widow there while they were indulged in a sexual relationship.

According to Roberts, Hallie Biden did not look “very street smart” when they both spent time with Hunter in Virginia.

Roberts clarified in her book and in an interview with The Post that she didn't meet Hunter at a strip club but rather at a small gathering at Rosemont Seneca, his investment firm, which at the time was situated in the Swedish Embassy in Washington, DC. She said one of her friends had invite her for the party.

During that time, Hunter was in a process to take divorce from his first wife Kathleen Buhle, with whom he shares three children. He had even started seeing Hallie Biden, his brother Beau's widow, after he passed away in 2015 from brain cancer.

Roberts' first meeting with Hunter and the start of their love affair

In her book, she describes that she first saw Hunter in brightly colored boxer “with parrots all over them” while he was setting up his drug paraphernalia.

“He turns in his chair and catches me in his stare, his gaze intense with furrowed brows and the most beautiful blue-gray eyes I have ever seen … He is complex, but how? He has my full attention.”

Following this, the two started seeing each other and hanging out together. She even saw Hunter twirling on a pole and lighting up a crack pipe at the Mpire Club in Washington, DC, where she was working.

She also describes Hunter's encounters with drug dealers known by the names Bicycles and Big Country.

According to Roberts, Hunter frequently misplaced or lost his cellphones as he carried many at once.

She also talks of his "kindness" and willingness to help people, recalling that once he gave his jacket to a homeless man, but forgot to take out his phone, his brother's dog tags, and multiple rocks of cocaine from his pockets.

She grew accustomed to Hunter's obsessive habit of bathing up to six or seven times a day in an attempt to "get the demons" off him.

The book claims that Roberts introduced Hunter to a number of her younger single girlfriends, whom she dubbed the "Amoeba." She was always available to comply with his erratic requests, such as bringing him "baby powder" from her club. However, Roberts purchased real talcum powder, and Hunter made fun of him for not realizing that it was a code word for cocaine.

She describes a terrifying night she spent in bed with Hunter, watching over his breathing and debating whether to call for help since she was afraid someone might create a scandal.

Why led to an end to Roberts and Hunter's relationship

In 2018, Hunter abruptly ended his relationship with Roberts after she informed him about her pregnancy.

Hunter was initially in favor of her pregnancy, but later proclaimed that he never had sexual relationship with her and went on to have sex with with of her girlfriends who later apologised to her for the mistake.

Following years of "toxic litigation," as Roberts refers to it, Hunter consented to give Roberts monthly child support payments for Navy. He even gave her several of his artworks a year ago, which have gone up to $500,000 per piece in the market.

Around the same time, President Biden finally accepted Navy Joan as his seventh grandchild.

Is Roberts still sympathetic towards Hunter?

Roberts stated, "But that's always on the table" in reference to Navy someday getting to meet Biden and Hunter. She believes that Hunter genuinely wants to take charge and act morally.