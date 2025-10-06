Who is Matthew Daniel McCoy, the suspect in South Carolina State University shooting?

Authorities have identified Matthew Daniel McCoy, 18, as the suspect in connection with two shootings that occurred Saturday on the campus of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg. Matthew Daniel McCoy has been arrested in connection with SC State University shooting.(UnSplash)

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), McCoy has been charged with Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person and Carrying a Weapon on School Property. He was taken into custody and booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

An arrest warrant states that McCoy was found in possession of a loaded Glock handgun in a vehicle parked on campus.

Victim identified by family and friends

One young woman was fatally shot during one of the incidents. While the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not officially released her name, family members have publicly identified her as Jaliyah Butler.

In a heartfelt Facebook post on Sunday, her mother wrote, “Yes it’s true my baby Jaliyah Butler is gone.”

She later added, “To know I’ll never get to hear my baby Jaliyah Butler to tell me she love me again! I just can’t stomach that! Baby girl I wish this was a dream.”

A friend also paid tribute online, writing, “Yet again, a precious life has been taken by gun violence . one of the sweetest souls at that. Jaliyah and I had known each other for a long time, and in the short time she spent on this earth, she showed nothing but kindness, care, and genuine love for others. She didn’t deserve what happened to her. What was meant to be a fun night turned into something tragic in the worst way possible.”

Second victim hospitalized

SLED confirmed that a male victim was injured in a second, separate shooting on campus. He is currently hospitalized. His identity has not been released.

At this time, investigators do not believe the two shootings are connected, but emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to either incident is urged to contact SLED by calling (866) 472-8477 and/or email tips@sled.sc.gov.