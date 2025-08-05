Who is Roland Beainy and could the Trump Burger co-owner be deported from Texas?

Roland Beainy, the co-owner of the Trump Burger restaurants in Flatonia and Keman, Texas, is at risk of losing his green card, along with his wife, as per a report by the Fayette County Record. Trump Burger is a Texas-based burger chain named after President Trump. (@AzPetrich/X)

Beainy reported grew up in Lebanon and arrived at the United States in 2019. He claims to own 50% of the Trump Burger restaurant chain, along with Eddie Hawa. Trump Burger opened it's first joint on the election day on November 5, 2020, in Flatonia, Texas. Recently, the joint made headlines after Beainy and his co-owner, Eddie engaged in a lawsuit over the joint's ownership.

Could Roland Beainy be Deported?

The news of Beainy and his wife's Green Card trouble was first published by The Record on July 10, 2025. The report cited a letter sent by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to a woman identified as Beainy's wife on January 10 regarding the revocation of her I-130 form, which allows her to stay in the US as Beainy's relative.

However, their marriage was contested by the UCIS as per the letter cited by The Records. "No lease documents or other evidence show that you and Roland Beainy ever actually lived together during your marriage,” the letter reportedly read.

As of now, Beainy has an immigration hearing scheduled in Houston on November 18, 2025. Thus, though there is a risk of deportation for Beainy, no reports suggest that it is immediate and will happen for sure.

This story is being updated.