Who is Sammie Lee? Texas woman alleges she was brutally assaulted by Karmelo Anthony supporters at a bar; one arrested

A woman named Sammie Lee has taken to Facebook to claim that a couple of Karmelo Anthony supporters attacked her, unprovoked, at a bar in Longview, Texas. The Longview Police Department is investigating the alleged assault, and one individual has been arrested in connection to the incident in Whiskey J’s bar, according to Longview News-Journal. Supporters for Karmelo Anthony demonstrate in front of the Collin County courthouse Thursday, June 4, 2026, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The investigation remains active, Officer LaDarian Brown said during a news conference on Wednesday, June 24. He was joined by Mayor Kristen Ishihara and fellow city leaders.

Lee said in a Facebook post that the alleged attack left her with a “black eye” and “staples in my head.”

Who is Sammie Lee and what happened to her? According to Lee’s Facebook profile, she is from Wichita Falls, Texas, and has attended Wichita Falls High School and Tyler Junior College.

She shared several photos on Facebook, where she is seen with injuries on her face and head, with blood on her clothes.

She wrote, “i never thought i would ever make post like this but i have no choice. it's sad shit like this happens in real life. tonight me and my bestfriend went out for drinks in Longview, texas. everything was fine. we had no issues in the bar at all. the moment the night is over & we're walking back to the car to go home i get jumped by a group of randoms girls. never said a word to these girls, never looked at them, and don't know them at all. I moved to east texas to get out of my hometown , and i'm a college student!!!!!”

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Lee added, “while getting jumped they yelling out " free karmelo".... saying they was going to target the smallest white girl they could find. a case that absolutely have nothing to do with me. black eye, and staples in my HEAD! i was LEAKING blood on the back of head & my face. totally caught me off guard. THIS SH** IS NOT OKAY!!!!! and bit**** are going to jail!!!!!! the world is already a messed up place, WHAT DID YALL GET OUT OF THIS?!!!!!! the people who know me, absolutely know i didn't deserved this.”

Journalist Sarah Fields shared in a Facebook post that the person who was arrested in connection to the incident is named Ciarrianne Fuller. She re-posted a mugshot of the suspect.

Karmelo Anthony’s sentencing Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Austin Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

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Anthony was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit near Houston, Texas, on June 10, to begin his sentence.

Many people defended Anthony after the incident, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him. Anthony stabbed Metcalf during an alleged verbal dispute, and later claimed it was self-defense. He reportedly had no prior criminal history.