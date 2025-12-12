Who is Sarah Taylor? Justin Brigham's wife and Sycamore Brewing co-owner reacts to arrest

Justin Brigham, the co-owner of Sycamore Brewing, a popular Charlotte-area brewery, was arrested on charges of break-in and statutory rape of a 13-year-old on Thursday. Following the arrest, Brigham's wife and the other co-owner of the Brewery reacted sharply to the incident in a statement released on behalf of the incident. Justin Brigham (L), photographed in the mugshot and a popular Sycamore Brewery beer.(Stanley County Sheriff's Office and sycamorebrewery on Instagram )

Sarah Taylor, the wife of Justin Brigham, revealed in the statement that she has dropped her husband's last name and has started using her previous name. Taylor said in a statement on behalf of the brewery, addressed to employees, customers and partners, that she is "devastated by the charges against Justin and the pain this has inflicted on our family and others."

"Effective immediately, I am assuming full leadership of the company," the statement read. "Justin is divesting all of his interest and will have no further involvement. Our team remains my highest priority as a mom and a business owner."

Here's the statement shared on the business' Instagram page:

Who is Sarah Taylor?

Sarah Taylor is the co-founder and co-owner of Sycamore Brewing with her husband Justin Brigham; the brewery was established in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2013 and has grown into one of the city’s most popular craft breweries.

A 2015 profile on Charlotte Magazine states that she moved to Charlotte, where she and Justin built Sycamore Brewing together. A 2015 report on Charlotte Parents states that she and Justin have at least one daughter.

What Are The Charges Against Justin Brigham

Justin Brigham is accused of breaking into a 13-year-old's house and engaging in sexual acts with the victim on Wednesday, December 10. He was arrested the next morning, i.e. Thursday. He faces three counts: breaking into a property, statutory rape of a minor under 15, and indecent exposure with minors.

His next court hearing is scheduled for December 29, after his arraignment on today.