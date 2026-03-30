Who is Seth Jackson? GoFundMe started for Texas teen who will ‘never walk again’ after brutal shooting

A GoFundMe has been started for a straight-A student athlete who has been paralyzed after being shot in a Waffle House parking lot while trying to help a friend, his family has said. 18-year-old Seth Jackson suffered a ruptured lung and aorta, fractured ribs and a shattered spinal cord in the shooting in Richardson, Texas, on March 19, WFAA reported. GoFundMe started for Seth Jackson (C), 18, who was left paralyzed in a shooting (GoFundMe)

Who is Seth Jackson? Jackson is a Richardson High School senior. He was shot when he had gone to help his friend, who was allegedly being attacked by a group of teenagers. One of the teens pulled out a gun and shot Jackson as he tried to run away, according to his family.

“They said he’ll never walk again,” Seth’s father, James Jackson, told WFAA.

Describing the phone call no parent should ever have to receive, the dad added, “It’s every parent’s nightmare.”

Following the incident, Charles Webster, 17, and Taylor Griffin, 18, were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. However, James said that the shooter is still on the loose.

Read More | Sheridan Gorman GoFundMe: Murdered Loyola college student ‘loved Jesus,’ was ‘pure light’

“Why would this guy shoot my son?” James said.

He described his son as an athlete, a straight-A student, and a two-job worker. Jackson had just recently committed to attending the University of Houston in the fall, his father said.

The family recently helped Jackson secure the lease for an apartment near his future campus.

“Life changes,” James said.

Jackson is now out of the intensive care unit after three surgeries in three days. However, he is still hospitalized. His recovery process is going to be lengthy, his family said.

“Our number one concern is that he survives it. We’ll figure out the changes we need to make,” James said.

GoFundMe for Seth Jackson The GoFundMe was started by Kit Cohorn, who explained in the page that “my family is connected with the Jackson family through Richardson High School basketball and First United Methodist Church in Richardson.”

“As many of you know, Seth Jackson was injured in a shooting several days ago and suffered life-threatening injuries. He has already undergone 3 surgeries, and because of the injuries he sustained, he is permanently disabled from the waist down. It is unknown how much longer Seth will be in the hospital. Once he is released from the hospital, Seth will go directly to an inpatient rehab facility for a few weeks. There are still many unknowns facing the Jackson family, and they are unsure what needs will be there when Seth returns home. They know that the rehab facility will educate them, but it is understandably overwhelming right now,” the page added.

Read More | ‘Iryna Zarutska did not ask to be a martyr’: New GiveSendGo raising funds to install murals, posters across US

To those asking how they can help Jackson, the page noted that what the teen’s family needs the most at this time is “prayers.” “Prayers for healing, patience, peace, and continued recovery,” it said.

The page added that the funds raised will go to the Jackson family to help with medical costs, food, bills, and other expenses “to make Seth's transition back home easier.”

At the time of writing this article, $75,296 had been raised of the $85K goal.