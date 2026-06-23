Dominatrix Shy Sotomayor has opened up about her “nine-year online relationship” with Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem, in a new podcast episode of ‘UNCLOSETED, with Spencer Macnaughton’. She has claimed that Bryon texted her on iMessage as recently as on May 17, even after reports claiming he cross-dressed and sported fake breasts in private messages to several women had surfaced. Who is Shy Sotomayor? Dominatrix claims Bryon Noem texted her as recently as in May, wrote 'I've been a really bad boy' (sdbryonnoem/Instagram, UNCLOSETED, with Spencer Macnaughton)

The new interview with Sotomayer contains “new details, audio recordings” and reveals how Bryon “privately asked to be called Crystal, expressed a desire to transition, and talked about wanting breast implants, hormone therapy, and feminization surgeries,” Uncloseted Media told HindustanTimes.com in an email.

What did Broyn Noem text Shy Sotomayor on May 17? Sotomayor claimed that on May 17, Bryon texted her on iMessage, writing, “I've been a really bad boy.” He later even reached out to her on WhatsApp.

This happened while reports surfaced that Bryon had entered Pure Desire Ministries, a religious program aimed at stopping “unwanted behaviors.”

Sotomayor said she sent Bryon a lengthy reply, saying, “You obviously are very sick. You need help.”

Her message was followed by a PayPal invoice for the $4,500 he owes her. Bryon read the message but did not respond, she said.

Sotomayor claimed that Bryon used his business phone and business accounts to contact her, and even paid her through PayPal under his real name. He continued to try and contact her even after news coverage began.

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“He either doesn't know when to quit, or this is a real issue for him,” Sotomayor said.

Sotomayor estimated that Bryon spent between $35,000 and $45,000 on her across nine years.

Who is Shy Sotomayor? Sotomayor, an online dominatrix also known as Raelynn Riley, alleged that Bryon maintained a years-long digital relationship with her. The content creator reportedly works in the niche space of online domination and fetish-based interactions.

Her story became public earlier this year, and she has now said that she decided that she would not stay silent any longer.

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“He's in my DMs saying I want to be trans, bimbo, I want to get hair implants, breast implants, I want to do all of this transitioning,” Sotomayor said of Bryon. “And then he goes on interviews and says my wife is God's gift to me and she's right in everything she does.”

Earlier this year, a Daily Mail report alleged that Bryon, an insurance mogul and father of three, frequently communicated with fetish models online. He allegedly shared compromising photos and selfies with strangers while Kristi was serving in office.

The outlet obtained “hundreds” of messages purportedly sent between the former Secretary of Homeland Security’s husband and three women involved in the so-called “bimbofication” fetish scene. The community involves people injecting their busts with large amounts of saline to get a “Barbie-doll”-like appearance.