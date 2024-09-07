Who is William Trump? Ex-President Donald's disparaging remarks against his nephew Fred's ‘wheel-bound’ son revealed

Fred Trump, the nephew of former President Donald Trump, recalled a conversation he claims to have had with his uncle following his plea for financial assistance to cover his son's high medical expenses. Fred Trump (right) accused Donald Trump of making disparaging remarks about people with disabilities like his son, William. (Courtesy of Gallery Books)

In addition to offering fresh insights into the Trump family, Fred Trump III's new memoir, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, advocates for people with developmental impairments. Notably, William, the son of Fred, suffers from a rare genetic condition that results in significant intellectual and developmental difficulties.

Fred alleges Trump advised him to give up on William

He claims that at one point, Trump instructed him to give up on William, stressing that “he doesn’t recognize you. Let him die, and move down to Florida.” Following an Oval Office meeting on allocating additional funding for those with disabilities, according to Fred, Trump remarked, “Those people, the costs. They should just die.”

Ahead of the November elections, Fred called on the next US President to assist Americans with disabilities. Blasting Trump, he said, “How could one human being say that about any other human being, least of all your grandnephew?”

Stressing that he believes in the positions expressed by the Harris campaign, he remarked, “I have yet to hear anything regarding disability actions … and I will put their feet to the fire on this.”

Fred Trump III is the son of Trump's elder brother, Fred Trump Jr, who passed away in 1981.

William was born in 1999 with severe seizures and a rare genetic disease causing intellectual and developmental difficulties. He is currently residing in a group home.

Trump came under fire during his presidential campaign in 2015 for poking fun at reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a congenital disease that limits his range of motion in his joints.

All you need to know about William Trump's condition

When Amy Good of Democracy Now! asked Fred about his 25-year-old son's life, he said, “He is the most courageous and inspirational person I have ever met.”

He mentioned that he and his wife were able to find out about their son's genetic abnormality, known as KCNQ2, around 15 years after his birth.

“William is wheelchair-bound. He needs assistance with everything he does, like millions of people in this country,” Fred mentioned.

He further informed that William is “doing fine medically”, but added that “he's on very intense seizure medications still to this day.”