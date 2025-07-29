Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Who was Aland Etienne? Fourth NYC shooting victim identified as security guard, union member

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 09:24 pm IST

NYC shooting victims have been identified as Julia Hyman, Wesley Lepatner, Didarul Islam, and security guard Aland Etienne.

Four persons, including an off-duty police officer working security in a Midtown Manhattan office building, were shot and killed by shooter Shane Tamura, 27, according to officials at a press conference Monday night. 

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers secure the scene of a shooting from Monday in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Bloomberg)
New York Police Department (NYPD) officers secure the scene of a shooting from Monday in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Bloomberg)

While the identities of three victims -- Julia Hyman, Wesley Lepatner and Didarul Islam - have already been revealed, Aland Etienne, a security guard and union member, has been identified as the fourth deceased in the tragic Manhattan shooting.

Also Read: Trump denounces NYC shooting as ‘senseless’ violence by ‘crazed lunatic’, issues message for victims' families

‘Aland Etienne was a dedicated security officer’

In a statement shared with Hindustan Times, 32BJ SEIU President Manny Pastreich expressed condolences to the friends and families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy. Pastreich paid special tribute to Etienne, who was described as dedicated security officer.

“We extend our deep condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones tonight, including that of our own 32BJ SEIU security member Aland Etienne, a dedicated security officer who took his job duties extremely seriously,” the 32BJ SEIU President said.

“We have been in touch with Aland Etienne’s family, and are working with building management and the NYPD to support their investigation. We are ensuring our members in the building receive the free union counseling and support services they deserve and need to manage this unspeakable loss.

According to the statement, other security personnel and 32BJ SEIU commercial cleaners were also on duty at 345 Park Avenue at the time of the incident.

NYC shooter took wrong elevators, wanted to target NFL office

The gunman was aiming for the National Football League's office but accidentally took wrong elevators and ended up on the floor of another firm, as per two senior law enforcement officials.

Tamura, who killed him shortly after shooting four people, had a history of mental health issues. Police said they are still investigating his motivations and trying to figure out why he chose this specific spot.

As the investigation is underway, the NYPD is collaborating with the FBI and Las Vegas law enforcement, among others.

