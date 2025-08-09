Who was David Rose? DeKalb County police officer killed in Emory CDC campus shooting

Officer David Rose of the DeKalb County Police Department was killed in the shooting at Emory Point in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday. Interim Police Chief Greg Padrick of the DeKalb County Police Department identified Rose as the only victim who was fatally injured by the suspect. He was 33-year-old. David Rose (DeKalb County PD) and representational.(AP and DeKalb County PD)

Rose, who is survived by his pregnant wife and two children, died while responding to the call of the active shooter at the campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chief Padrick said. He added that Rose had joined the department in September 2024.

"He was committed to serving the community," he added. "We ask for your prayers and your thoughts during this difficult time, especially for his family, his friends, his loved ones and the entire DeKalb County Police Department family."

The shooter, a white male, was fatally injured during a shootout with the police, and his body was found on the second floor of the CVC building inside the Emory University. No other civilian was injured in the shooting, Atlanta Mayor confirmed.

The shooter opened fire at the CDC building on Friday afternoon, sparking a multi-agency response at Clifton Street. A lockdown was issued at the Emory University campus as officers with the Atlanta Police Department exchanged fire with the shooter.

A CDC employee who was at the building during the shooting told CNN that the suspect came in front of the building with a backpack, took out multiple rifles, and shot at the CDC building. The Police revealed that the shooter targeted the CDC building.

CNN reported, citing a law enforcement officer who said that the alleged suspect's father revealed after investigation that the suspect was sick and blamed the sickness on the COVID-19 vaccines that he had to take. Additionally, the same source told CNN that the suspect's father had alerted law enforcement about his son being suicidal.

As of now, authorities have not revealed the identity of the shooter.