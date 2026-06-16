An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after an Indiana woman died from injuries she suffered when he allegedly shot her during a Facebook Marketplace transaction. Amended charging documents revealed that John Harrison Ford is now charged with murder, felony murder, attempted murder and attempted armed robbery after Jean Gragg, 40, died from her injuries Saturday, June 13. Ford also faces a felony firearm enhancement. Who was Jean Gragg? Indiana mom, 40, shot dead while protecting son during Facebook Marketplace transaction (Saint Joseph Funeral Homes)

Gragg reportedly died while trying to save his son during the incident on Wednesday, June 10, in the 2600 block of Mac Arthur Avenue on South Bend’s east side. According to police, Gragg’s son was trying to sell a watch to Ford as part of a transaction he arranged through Facebook Marketplace when the shooting happened.

The son alleged that Ford pulled out a gun while looking at the watch, said he needed it and then tried to snatch it from him. Gragg then got in between her son and Ford, and eventually chased Ford away from the property.

Also Read | Philadelphia: Woman's caught-on-camera execution-style murder shocks Center City residents, person in custody

Investigators said that surveillance video shows Ford shooting toward Gragg several times after she turned around and ran back toward the home. Police said Gragg was shot in the head.

Ford reportedly admitted to shooting Gragg during an interview with detectives.

South Bend Police Department shared in an update on Facebook, "Charges have been upgraded for the suspect arrested in connection with last week's shooting on Mac Arthur Avenue. The victim in the June 10 shooting, 40-year-old Jean Gragg, passed away from her injuries this past weekend. Therefore, charges for the suspect, 18-year-old John Ford, have been upgraded to reflect her death.”

Ford is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.