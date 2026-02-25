Who was Joseph Boutros? Salve Regina student dies of CO poisoning in RI blizzard

"The Salve Football family mourns the passing of Joseph Boutros," the statement read. "His contagious smile, selfless spirit, and the way he showed up for his brothers every day made our program better in every way. Forever a Seahawk. Forever family."

Newport police confirmed that Joseph Boutros was found unconscious inside a car at a parking lot on Bellevue Avenue. Police found his body around 7:30pm on Monday, and he was taken to Newport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, per NBC 10 Boston.

Joseph Boutros, a 21-year-old student from Rhode Island's Salve Regina University, has died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Newport during the extreme winter weather in the state on Monday.

Rhode Island saw massive snowfall amid the blizzards in the northeastern states of New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New England and more. In some places in Rhode Island, the snow totals almost equaled the 1978 blizzard, which saw over 38 inches of snow.

Till Monday afternoon, Rhode Island's Warwick saw more than 36.2 inches of snow. By late Monday night, the snow total in Warwick had reached 37.9 inches. In Newport, meanwhile, more than 34 inches of snow was recorded.

Who Was Joseph Boutros And How Did He Die? Joseph Boutros, a 21-year-old Salve Regina student, was associated with the football program of the school. Though he was not a player, he was a regular at games in supporting the players, the obituary released by the program read.

According to Newport Police Department, Boutros was charging his phone inside the car at the parking lot when he suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning, resulting in his death.

"This tragic incident was accidental and a reminder to be vigilant to keep exhaust pipes clear of snow and debris when vehicles are idling," a statement from Newport police read.