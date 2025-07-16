Who was Silas Chearer? Missing Kentucky boy, 5, found dead after Ian Alert

A 5-year-old boy, who went missing from Kentucky's Cub Run area, has been found dead, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said on Tuesday, July 15. This comes after residents in Kentucky were left stunned after an IAN alert rang on their cellphones early morning, stating that Silas Chearer of Cub Run had gone missing on Tuesday, reported Wave 3 News. Kentucky State Police have offered condolences on the death of the 5-year-old child(Unsplash)

An official statement later confirmed that the child was found dead. The young boy was last seen walking away from his house at around 8 AM on July 15. He was described as “4 feet tall, 60 pounds.” He was wearing pajamas with a milk and cookie design at the time. “Silas is autistic and may be in danger,” the authorities said.

What is Ian Alert?

The IAN alert system has been created specifically for missing children who suffer from some kind of intellectual disability or mental issues. Consequently, the first alert for Silas, who was autistic, caused statewide concern.

“KSP can confirm that Silas has been located. Tragically, he was found deceased. KSP grieves with this family and the community,” read the official statement from police.

As of now, no additional details have been provided regarding the cause of death and where the child was found. Kentucky Representative Candy Massaroni has expressed her condolences over the child's death.

She explained that the urgent need to address missing vulnerable children, whose absence jeopardised their safety, was the main reason for launching the IAN alert system in Kentucky.

“The system was born from heartbreak, and sadly, heartbreak has visited another family. There are no words that can ease their pain, but I want them to know they are not alone. I am praying for them, mourning with them, and holding them in my heart. I am hopeful they find comfort in knowing their child was valued by our Commonwealth and loved by his community,” Fox 19 quoted Massaroni as saying.

She added that they didn't expect the sad outcome over the 5-year-old's absence, but they will continue to work on their efforts to protect such children in the memory of Silas and other kids who had earlier lost their lives in similar ways.

IAN alert system

It was established last year after a similar case about an autistic boy named Ian Sousis from Kentucky, who went missing from a children's home in 2022. The 9-year-old had reportedly wandered away without anyone having a clue about him. He was found dead after drowning in the Ohio River. The child's grandmother spent the last two years of her life raising awareness and prompting the authorities to build systems for such cases.

FAQs:

1. What is an IAN alert?

An IAN alert is sent on the cellphones of local residents when children under 18 with autism or other mental illness go missing.

2. Was Cub Run missing child found?

The missing child from Cub Run, Kentucky, was found dead on Tuesday morning.

3. What happened to Silas Chearer?

As of now, police have not released key details about the matter.