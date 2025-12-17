Why DA won't use some statements of Luigi Mangione in the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case; details here

Prosecutors won't be using some statements made by Luigi Mangione to the Altoona, Pennsylvania, Police Department in his pretrial proceedings, the DA's office signaled, as per ABC News. Luigi Mangione sits next to defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo during a pre-trial hearing in New York City, U.S., December 16, 2025 in a courtroom sketch.(REUTERS)

Mangione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024, but the defense had objected.

The decision, announced during an evidence suppression hearing in Manhattan this week, highlights ongoing legal battles over what evidence will be admissible at trial.

Mangione, 27, made an appearance in court this week as the eighth day of pretrial proceedings began. A judge is scheduled to determine by January what evidence can be shown to a jury. At first, Mangione's taped remarks and statements made while in custody were to be used by the prosecution. However, defense attorneys later contested the remarks' legality on the grounds of recording and rights.

Why were statements excluded?

Testimony at a hearing on Tuesday showed that shortly after Mangione's arrest on December 9, 2024, at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, authorities set up audio and video recording inside an interrogation room without making it clear whether the suspect was fully aware of the legality of the recording.

During questioning, Mangione requested an attorney, and the investigators left the room, leaving the recording device on.

Lt. David Leonardi, a New York cop, was on the podium and was being questioned regarding the same. When the defense attorney Marc Agnifilo asked about the legality of recording someone in Pennsylvania without their knowledge, Leonardi said he did not know of it.

The prosecutors objected after Agnifilo pressed about Mangione not been adequately advised or given clear Miranda warnings before the recording continued. On re-examination, prosecutors withdrew the use of these statements, leading the judge to sustain the objection without further defense questioning.

In addition, security footage and tangible objects discovered on Mangione at the moment of his arrest, such as receipts, a notepad, and a to-do list listing places he had visited before his arrest, were produced by the prosecution in court. A large portion of this evidence is still being reviewed for admissibility while the defense contests warrantless searches.

Background of the case

Mangione was arrested five days after the fatal shooting of Thompson during a midtown Manhattan sidewalk encounter, where the CEO had been walking to an investor conference.

He has been charged in both state and federal courts and is facing murder charges in New York and federal counts that make him eligible for the death penalty.

The defense has repeatedly argued that rights violations and prejudicial media coverage should bar certain evidence.

Judge Gregory Carro, presiding over the state portion of the case, has indicated optimism that the evidentiary hearing could conclude later this week, with decisions on evidentiary suppression motions expected by early January.