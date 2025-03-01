Menu Explore
Why doesn't Zelensky wear a suit? Ukrainian President claps back at reporter's question on his outfit

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 01, 2025 07:54 AM IST

Volodymyr Zelensky explains why he is not wearing a suit at the Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump.

By this point, everyone knew President Donald Trump nuked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for being “disrespectful” on Friday during a heated Oval Office meeting.

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

Hilariously, during the meeting, a reporter cut short Trump asked Zelensky why he doesn't wear a suit. “Why don't you wear a suit? Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have a problem with you not respecting the dignity of the office,” Brian Glenn, Chief White House Correspondent at Real America’s Voice, donning a blue suit, asked.

“I will wear a costume after this war will finish. Maybe something like yours, maybe something better, I don't know. We will see. Maybe something cheaper,” Zelenskyy replied.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
