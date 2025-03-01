Why doesn't Zelensky wear a suit? Ukrainian President claps back at reporter's question on his outfit

By this point, everyone knew President Donald Trump nuked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for being “disrespectful” on Friday during a heated Oval Office meeting. US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

Hilariously, during the meeting, a reporter cut short Trump asked Zelensky why he doesn't wear a suit. “Why don't you wear a suit? Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have a problem with you not respecting the dignity of the office,” Brian Glenn, Chief White House Correspondent at Real America’s Voice, donning a blue suit, asked.

“I will wear a costume after this war will finish. Maybe something like yours, maybe something better, I don't know. We will see. Maybe something cheaper,” Zelenskyy replied.

