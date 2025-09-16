Why has Hannah Einbinder received praise from Hamas? Here's what happened at 2025 Emmys

A Hamas mouthpiece praised Hacks star Hannah Einbinder for her Emmys acceptance speech, in which she declared “Free Palestine” while accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. However, in a move that drew attention, the actor's exposed shoulders and cleavage were censored in their coverage of the event. Hamas-affiliated Quds News praised Hannah Einbinder for her Emmys speech advocating for Palestine, but censored her exposed shoulders.(Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Einbinder's exposed shoulder censored by Hamas mouthpiece

Einbinder starred on the Quds News Network’s social media feed after she raised her voice in support of Palestine on Sunday's Emmy Awards. However, the network heavily blurred her torso in their coverage of the event, obscuring even the pin she wore in solidarity with Palestinians, as reported by The New York Post.

In the post that was deleted from X on Monday morning, Qud wrote, “Hannah Einbinder explains that her decision to say ‘Free Palestine’ during her Emmys acceptance speech came from her belief that, as a Jewish person, she has a responsibility to distinguish Judaism and Jewish culture from the ethnonationalist project of the Israeli state."

Qud News Network has claimed that they are an independent news outlet that operates in the Palestinian diaspora, however, it has faced repeated accusations that it is closely affiliated with Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist groups, according to The New York Post.

Since Hamas took over Gaza in 2007, the terror group has introduced several restrictions on women's rights despite criticism from the UN and human rights groups over their dismal treatment of women. While the group has not imposed a mandatory dress code for women, they have been accused of enforcing a “Code of Modesty” rule, which aims to force women to always wear headscarves and long gowns in public, as per the news outlet.

Einbinder on her speech at the Emmys

During her controversial acceptance speech at the Emmys, the Jewish actor declared, "F**k ICE and free Palestine.” She later explained her remarks, saying she felt it was important to speak out to "distinguish Jews from the state of Israel.”

According to The Wrap, Einbinder said, “I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long-standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state.”

She added that the conflict in Gaza has grown closer to her heart as she has friends working close to the situation in the Palestinian enclave, trying to aid refugees displaced by the war.

However, her remarks have met with backlash from members of the Jewish community who criticized her for normalizing such anti-Israel sentiments at a grand platform.

In the Hollywood Reporter, Israeli writer Hen Mazzig wrote, “When celebrities make it trendy to vilify Israel, it fuels the climate that leads to Jewish schools under police guard, synagogues set on fire and children beaten on their way to class.” He added, “True bravery would have been using that Emmy stage to call for the release of the 48 hostages still held in Gaza and end of the war.”

Meanwhile, Ihab Hassan, a Palestinian Christian and an advocate of peace between Gaza and Israel, slammed Quds as he wrote, “Quds News Network is a complete joke,” on X.