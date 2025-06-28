Why has Russia amassed 110,000 troops in Pokrovsk? Here's what we know about 'hottest spot' along Ukraine's front lines

Russia has gathered over 110,000 troops near Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, CNN reported, quoting Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on Friday. Russia Ukraine war: Pokrovsk isn’t a large city, but it’s a crucial one. It connects vital roads and railways to other cities like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which are part of Ukraine’s main defensive line in Donetsk.(AFP)

Syrskyi said the region around Pokrovsk is now the most intense battle zone along the 1,200-kilometre front. Russian forces have been trying to take Pokrovsk for nearly a year. Despite having more troops and weapons, they have failed to capture the city. Syrskyi called the area “the hottest spot” in the ongoing war.

Why Pokrovsk matters

Pokrovsk isn’t a large city, but it’s a crucial one. It connects vital roads and railways to other cities like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which are part of Ukraine’s main defensive line in Donetsk. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he wants to capture all of Donetsk and Luhansk, as per CNN.

Before the war, about 60,000 people lived in Pokrovsk. Most have left since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022. The last working coal mine in the city closed earlier this year, forcing many of the remaining workers to leave as well.

How Ukraine is fighting back

According to CNN, Ukraine’s defense tactics have forced Russia to change its approach. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said last year that Kyiv stopped Russia’s plan for a direct assault on Pokrovsk by using drones more effectively. Ukrainian troops worked closely with drone teams to hold off Russian forces.

Kyiv also launched a surprise operation in Russia’s Kursk region. Syrskyi said this move forced Russia to pull back around 63,000 of its own troops and about 7,000 North Korean soldiers. That shift eased pressure on Pokrovsk.

“This allowed us to regroup,” Syrskyi said. He also noted that Russia’s promised capture of Pokrovsk in September 2024 never happened-partly due to Ukraine’s push in Kursk.

Russia changes its tactics

CNN report further states that instead of attacking the city directly, Russia is now trying to surround it. Russian forces are coming in from the south and northeast.

In its latest update, the ISW said the troops are using small teams of one or two soldiers. Some ride motorcycles or buggies to sneak into Ukrainian positions.

