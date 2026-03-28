Why the war between the US, Israel and Iran has not stopped after a month

A month into the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, there is little sign of de-escalation, with military action continuing across multiple fronts and diplomatic efforts yielding limited progress. A plume of smoke rises following a US-Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran. (AP) One of the key reasons the conflict continues is the lack of alignment on end goals. According to a BBC News report, US President Donald Trump has signalled varying objectives: from curbing Iran’s nuclear programme to pushing for political change in Tehran. Iran, however, has refused to concede on critical issues such as its missile programme and regional alliances. As the BBC notes, Tehran wants the war to end quickly, but “not at any price,” particularly if it involves yielding to US demands.

Israel, meanwhile, is focused on dismantling Iran’s missile capabilities and limiting what it sees as an existential threat, making a ceasefire less likely. Also Read: ‘We’ve had an exchange…’: Marco Rubio reveals whether Iran has replied to US proposal Why have diplomatic efforts failed so far? Indirect talks between the US and Iran had shown some progress earlier this year, particularly on nuclear concerns. However, as reported by BBC News, negotiations stalled because Iran would not discuss its ballistic missile programme or support for regional proxy groups. The The New Humanitarian also reported that while backchannel communication may be ongoing, possibly through intermediaries like Pakistan. The status of any meaningful negotiations remains unclear.