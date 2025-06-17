Why Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon are clashing with Trump over Iran-Israel conflict

President Donald Trump on Monday took a dig at MAGA allies Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon over their criticism of the United States' involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. This comes as the 78-year-old warned people in Tehran to ‘evacuate immediately’ as tensions between the countries increased overnight. Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson have been critical of Trump's calls on the Israel-Iran conflict(Reuters and AP)

Since the conflict began, Carlson and Bannon have been critical of Washington's involvement. On the War Room podcast earlier on Monday, Carlson said that he actually does ‘really love Trump’.

“He is a deeply humane, kind person, and I am saying this because I am really afraid that my country is going to be further weakened by this. I think we are going to see the end of American empire. Other nations would like to see that, and this is a perfect way to scuttle the U.S.S. America on the shoals of Iran. But it is also going to end Trump’s presidency,” he said.

Trump retaliated during the G7 summit.

“I don’t know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen," he said.

Only hours later, Trump slammed the former Fox News host on Truth Social.

"Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that,” IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!” the president wrote.

Trump to leave G7 early

President Trump has cut short his G7 trip and is returning to Washington on Monday, the White House confirmed.

“President Trump will return to Washington tonight so he can attend to many important matters,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. She added that he made the decision due to the situation in the Middle East.

“President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer,” Leavitt wrote. “Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”