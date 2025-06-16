Iran-Israel tensions: Missile strikes, civilian casualties rise; Tehran plans NPT exit | 10 points

Iran Israel tensions: As the conflict between Iran and Israel enters its fourth day, Tehran launched a fresh wave of missile strikes on Monday morning, intensifying an already volatile situation that has left hundreds dead and injured on both sides since Tel Aviv's offensive on Friday, last week. A mourner reacts during the funeral of Palestinians killed in what the Gaza health ministry says was Israeli fire near a distribution center in Rafah, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 16, 2025.(Reuters/Hatem Khaled)

Iran parliament is preparing a bill to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The latest missile barrage from Iran early Monday triggered widespread alarm in Israel. Explosions heard in Tel Aviv were likely from Israeli air defense interceptors. Emergency services confirmed multiple civilian casualties, with five killed and dozens injured. Follow Iran Israel war live updates.

Iran-Israel tensions escalate: 10 key developments

Israel’s military said Monday it has established “aerial superiority” over Iran’s capital, claiming it has significantly degraded Iranian air defense and missile systems. According to Israel, its aircraft can now operate over Tehran without facing major resistance. Iran is considering withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a key international agreement aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons. “In light of recent developments, we will take an appropriate decision. Government has to enforce parliament bills but such a proposal is just being prepared and we will coordinate in the later stages with parliament,” the ministry's spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said during a presser Iran’s health ministry stated that 224 people have been killed and 1,277 others hospitalised since Israeli strikes began Friday. “More than 90 per cent of the casualties are civilians,” ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour posted on social media. A US official revealed that US President Donald Trump vetoed a "credible" Israeli proposal to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reported AP citing source familiar with the matter. The Trump administration allegedly feared such a move would trigger broader regional instability. Indian authorities are relocating some Indian students in Iran to safer places in the face of continuing Israeli attacks and are exploring “other feasible options” to ensure the safety of Indians, the external affairs ministry said on Monday. The Indian embassy is also in touch with Indian community leaders regarding the welfare and safety of Indians, the ministry said. Around 120 people, including diplomats, were evacuated from Iran via Turkmenistan. Meanwhile, Czech and Slovak authorities are aiding evacuations from Israel. Taiwan has helped 14 citizens flee to Jordan and is assisting others still in Iran. A missile concussion from an Iranian strike caused minor damage to the US Consulate in Tel Aviv, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee told AP on Monday. No injuries were reported, but US diplomatic facilities in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem remained closed for the day. Meanwhile, Israel continues to dismiss criticism from the UN Human Rights Council, often labeling it as biased. the Trump administration has kept the United States out of the its proceedings, reported AP. Monday’s missile attacks created scenes of panic across Tel Aviv. Black smoke billowed into the sky, and civilians struggled for safety. Defensive systems intercepted most missiles, but the psychological toll on residents is mounting as the conflict escalates. Israel has announced that it has successfully destroyed a significant portion of Iran’s missile arsenal. In a televised statement, military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said, “More than 50 fighter jets and aircraft carried out strikes and destroyed over 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers. This amounts to one-third of the surface-to-surface missile launchers possessed by the Iranian regime,” he added.

(With AP inputs)