Will Pam Bondi step aside from Luigi Mangione's case? Big twist in UnitedHealthcare row

Luigi Mangione's defense team has escalated their legal battle by urging the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to step aside from the federal prosecution, citing her past connections with a lobby firm linked to UnitedHealthcare. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi asked to step off the Mangione Case by the Defense Legal Team REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

In the new court filing, Mangione's defense asserted that Bondi's involvement creates a “profound” conflict of interest.

The motion was filed on December 19, ahead of the scheduled January 9 hearing in Manhattan federal court. The federal prosecutors are pursuing capital punishment.

Legal challenge over Bondi's past at UnitedHealthcare

Mangione's attorney claims that Bondi's decision to direct federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against their client is compromised by her former work as a partner at Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm that has represented UnitedHealth Group in Washington.

Due process issues are raised by the complaint, which claims Bondi continues to profit from her affiliation with the company. The attorneys wrote, “Any criminal defendant, let alone one who the government is trying to kill, is due a criminal process that is untainted by the financial interests of his prosecutors.” They contended Bondi broke an ethical pledge she made upon taking office to stay away from matters involving her former clients.

They added that Bondi personally instructed prosecutors to pursue the death penalty, a "unprecedented step" that they claim heightened the purported conflict.

Garnett told Bondi not to discuss the issue in public in April after the attorney general claimed that the death penalty ruling was in line with President Donald Trump's public safety agenda.

Prosecutors reject conflict argument

Federal prosecutors have pushed back in other filings, saying that public statements or media attention alone do not constitute a constitutional conflict warranting dismissal of charges or removal of the death penalty option.

The most recent submission was made a day after Mangione's lawyers contested evidence obtained during his detention in Pennsylvania during a pretrial suppression hearing in state court. Ruling is anticipated in May.

Defence demands to block the death penalty

Several remedies are sought in the defense motion, including the suppression of evidence and comments made during Mangione's detention, the dismissal of two charges, and the prohibition on prosecutors from pursuing the death penalty.

The hearing to determine the validity of the admissible evidence is scheduled on January 9.