William Shatner net worth 2025: How much money does the Star Trek actor make?

William Shatner became a household name in the 1960s when he stepped into the role of Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series. Airing from 1966 to 1969, the groundbreaking sci-fi show catapulted him to international fame, with his commanding performance as the fearless leader of the USS Enterprise earning him a loyal fan base. He is also an author, producer, director, screenwriter, and singer. William Shatner, famous for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, has a net worth of $100 million from acting, writing, and conventions.(@WilliamShatner/X)

William Shatner's net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shatner's net worth is estimated to be $100 million. His net worth is a calculated sum of Shatner's successful career, which includes various other TV shows in addition to Star Trek, such as T.J. Hooker, The Practice, and Boston Legal.

He is also a celebrated author who has authored books, including memoirs and fiction novels. Shatner expanded his career in the 2000s with comedic performances, most notably as the eccentric lawyer Denny Crane on Boston Legal. His portrayal of Crane earned him an Emmy Award, further solidifying his versatility as an actor. Shatner also ventured into spoken-word music and theater, releasing several spoken-word albums and even performing on Broadway.

In addition to his other ventures, Shatner earns from numerous appearances at convention centers annually. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he charges $10,000 for travel expenses, along with $10,000 per hour, requiring a minimum of five hours for each appearance.

There is also a persistent rumor that the Star Trek actor made $600 million as the face of Priceline.com’s iconic commercial campaign. However, Shartner has repeatedly denied these rumors, addressing them publicly in interviews and on social media. In a notable interview with Howard Stern, he made it clear that the $600 million figure was far from accurate.