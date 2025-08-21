Woman tries to kick Southwest employee, punches computer at Orlando airport - Watch

In a bizarre incident, a woman attacked a Southwest Airlines ground staff member and repeatedly hit a computer at the Orlando International Airport. The incident took place on August 14. The woman in the clip has not been identified yet.(X/@Simo7809957085)

Peyton Turbeville, who was present at the airport and filmed the entire episode, said that the unidentified woman started fighting after she was unable to make it to three flights in a row on standby.

Viral video: What happened at Orlando Airport?

In the viral video, shared on X by Turbeville, the woman can be heard yelling at the Southwest Airlines staff members and later starts following one of them. She hits a computer several times at the gate agent kiosks.

As she approached the desk, the woman called one of the agents a "m**********r". The person can be seen wearing a pink shirt.

"Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I need to go," she yelled at the person, who was urging his co-workers to stay away. Soon after, she tried to kick the man, while he avoided her.

Several other passengers, who were present at the spot, can be heard gasping in shock, while one of them stated that it was "assault".

The female passenger then started hitting the computer at the gate and started saying that she missed out "three planes after 45 minutes.".

As the Southwest Airlines official started walking away, the woman started following him and even asked others present at the airport to call 911.

While the eyewitnesses started making comments, the woman then stated that she has her "rights, so that's what I want - get the police."

A few seconds later, she again came back to the gate and started punching the computer, this time crashing it to the floor. The viral video ended with her continuously stalking the gate agent.

Was the woman arrested?

As of now, it remains unclear whether any action was taken against the female passenger or whether she was arrested, The Daily Mail and Fox 5 reported. The airline and the Orlando airport officials have yet to comment on the incident.

This comes days after bodycam footage showed a pilot getting escorted by police from a flight just before take-off amid fears of him being drunk.

The incident was reported in Savannah, Georgia, in January, while the footage was only released by police last week.

FAQs

Who is the woman in the viral video from Orlando airport?

The identity of the female passenger is yet to be revealed.

When did the incident take place?

It happened on August 14.

Has Southwest released a statement in this regard?

No comments have been made by the airline till now.