Was OF star Natalie Reynold arrested? Here's the truth behind viral video

A video has gone viral on social media, especially TikTok, in the United States, which shows influencer and OnlyFans content creator Natalie Reynolds apparently being arrested in Miami, Florida. The video has garnered millions of views, making many believe that Reynolds has been nabbed by the police. However, the video is most likely staged. Natalie Reynolds in the arrest video (L) and Natalie Reynolds. (Natalie Reynolds)

In the video, Reynolds can be seen being handcuffed by a police officer against a police car before she is taken inside the car, allegedly to be transported to the station. Or at least that's the impression the video gives. The rumor that she was arrested for supposedly trying to film an OnlyFans clip in public.

However, on noticing carefully, one sees many inconsistencies with the video. First up, the police have only 'Police' retained on the uniform, without any mention of the department. There are also no arrest records in Miami showing that the influencer was taken in.

Besides, Reynolds is known for pulling off elaborate pranks on social media. As a result, it is likely that the video is also one such prank.

Here's the video:

Who is Natalie Reynolds?

Another rumor that has simultaneously gone viral on social media claims that Natalie Reynolds is the daughter of Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. However, that rumor is as baseless as it gets, as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have four daughters, James, Inez, Betty, and Olan.

So, who is Natalie Reynolds? Well, Natalie Reynolds is a TikToker and OnlyFans creator who has a significant presence across platforms. On TikTok, she has close to one million followers, while on Instagram, she has over 322,000. She became viral with a video where she was seen crying in front of the TikTok headquarters in Los Angeles.

The stunt was motivated by a ban that the Byte Dance-owned platform implemented on her, and she said she was there to plead her case with TikTok. Though she said the ban was the result of rivalry with other creators, people online thought that was not the case.