‘Working hard, really?’: Trump's golf photo backfires amid Walter Reed hospitalization rumors
Donald Trump illness rumors after canceled events were debunked; he was seen golfing, sparking backlash over claims he was “working hard.”
Since the cover-up allegations around Joe Biden's health decline, the POTUS's physical fitness has become a curious subject in general. Thus, when Donald Trump's scheduled events for Saturday were suddenly canceled without any explanation, speculations raged on whether Trump was ill.
Some even claimed Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed hospital in Maryland, which were later debunked. White House sources said that Trump is fit and "working hard" at the Oval Office. Then, on Sunday, dissuading the rumors of illness, Trump took a trip around Washington DC and briefly visited the Trump golf club in the city to spend his Sunday morning.
As he was photographed entering the White House in his golfing clothes, many sarcastically questioned the claim that Trump was "working hard" at the Oval Office. Steven Chueng, a senior White House official who spread the "working hard" claim, was targeted after the golf photo.
Social Media Targets Trump Over Golf Photo
Debunking the claim that Trump was ill, Steven Chueng, who serves as the director of communications at the White House, claimed that "there has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people" than Trump.
"On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office," he wrote. "God Bless him."
The photo of Trump after a golf session on Sunday sparked criticism of Trump around the claims of "working harder."
Also read: Trump faces 25th Amendment row: Insider calls for Section 4 over health and hospital updates
“Working hard? REALLY? Your lord and master Trump is probably playing golf, dude! Open your eyes and see him for the FAKE he really is!” one user said.
“He falls asleep in meetings and golfs on taxpayers dollars. He’s a lazy piece of shit just like you Steven!” Democrat influencer Harry Sisson wrote.
“What work? Trying to fix the problems he creates, unhinged, delusional and unfit for this job! You’re a paid actor you got your check!” claimed one.
“Spewing obscenities and acting like a madman. God help us! Someone please invoke the 25th,” said another.
"Hey Steven, do you know that "Thou Shall Not Lie" Is a commandment? You and Trump should both learn that. Moses didn't have enough tablets to write all the s*** that Trump shouldn't do on there," added one.
Also read: Taylor Frankie Paul news: Instagram video amid Dakota Mortensen row details 'last 40 days'; 'panic attacks'
“Hours in the White House don’t make the world safer. Pushing the country closer to conflict isn’t something to celebrate,” said one criticizing Trump over the Iran war.
“Working hard for that paycheck supporting a President that is committing war crimes! Great job dude!” one user said taking aim at Cheung.
Other than the visit on Sunday morning, the POTUS does not have any scheduled public appearance for the rest of the day. He will hold a closed-door Easter dinner with family and close staff members at the White House at 9pm ET on Sunday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More