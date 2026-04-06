‘Working hard, really?’: Trump's golf photo backfires amid Walter Reed hospitalization rumors

Since the cover-up allegations around Joe Biden's health decline, the POTUS's physical fitness has become a curious subject in general. Thus, when Donald Trump's scheduled events for Saturday were suddenly canceled without any explanation, speculations raged on whether Trump was ill. Trump returns to the White House after a visit to his golf club in Washington. (REUTERS)

Some even claimed Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed hospital in Maryland, which were later debunked. White House sources said that Trump is fit and "working hard" at the Oval Office. Then, on Sunday, dissuading the rumors of illness, Trump took a trip around Washington DC and briefly visited the Trump golf club in the city to spend his Sunday morning.

As he was photographed entering the White House in his golfing clothes, many sarcastically questioned the claim that Trump was "working hard" at the Oval Office. Steven Chueng, a senior White House official who spread the "working hard" claim, was targeted after the golf photo.

Social Media Targets Trump Over Golf Photo Debunking the claim that Trump was ill, Steven Chueng, who serves as the director of communications at the White House, claimed that "there has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people" than Trump.

"On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office," he wrote. "God Bless him."

The photo of Trump after a golf session on Sunday sparked criticism of Trump around the claims of "working harder."

Also read: Trump faces 25th Amendment row: Insider calls for Section 4 over health and hospital updates

“Working hard? REALLY? Your lord and master Trump is probably playing golf, dude! Open your eyes and see him for the FAKE he really is!” one user said.