Elon Musk-owned X faces brief outage before quickly recovering. Here's what happened

X, the Elon Musk-owned platform formerly known as Twitter, faced a massive outage on Thursday in the United States with thousands of users reporting facing issues with it. Representational. (AFP)

Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' data, showed that more than 20,000 users in the United States reporting problems with X.

At the peak of the outage, more Down Detector showed around 20,000 users facing problems with the platform. However, the outage was brief and lasted for around 10 minutes, before it came back up. The number of reports on Down Detector also dropped.

Here's a graph of the X outage reports in the last 24 hours, with a strong spike seen in the most recent part. Here's a photo of the X outage graph on Thursday.