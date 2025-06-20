X-Class solar flare triggers radio blackout across the US. See map

A powerful X-class solar flare from the Sun disrupted radio communications across large parts of the Pacific and the United States on Thursday, June 19, stated a Newsweek report. Captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, the flare was recorded at 11:50 pm UTC. Classified as an X1.9 solar flare, the blast ranked among the most extreme solar phenomena. An extreme solar flare caused radio signal blackouts across the United States. See map

The intense ultraviolet radiation from the flare caused a shortwave radio blackout affecting frequencies below 25 Megahertz (MHz). The blackout was most noticeable across the Pacific Ocean, with amateur radio operators in Hawaii and coastal areas particularly impacted.

Map shows radio signal blackout caused by X-class solar flare(NOAA)

Solar flare follows earlier June 15 event

Solar flares are violent bursts of energy on the Sun’s surface, capable of releasing as much power as a billion hydrogen bombs, NASA stated. Flares are rated by intensity with X-class representing the highest category. These can trigger planet-wide communication disruptions and long-lasting radiation storms.

The Newsweek report stated that the X1.9 event followed an earlier M-class flare on June 15, which temporarily knocked out radio signals across North America at lower frequencies.

Unlike the previous M8.3 flare, the one recorded on Thursday did not eject a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), a massive plasma and magnetic burst, into space. However, scientists at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center warned that the explosion likely destabilized a large magnetic filament in the Sun’s southern hemisphere.

Eruption may lead to rare aurora sightings at lower latitudes

The filament is currently erupting and may trigger a CME, which could reach Earth in the coming days and spark geomagnetic storms. These storms could disrupt satellites and power grids, but also produce brilliant auroras, sometimes visible far beyond their usual polar range.

NOAA explained that if a CME arrived at Earth, it could generate strong geomagnetic storms, leading to some of the brightest auroras extending toward lower latitudes. Last year, per the report, similar conditions led to sightings of the aurora borealis as far south as Japan.

Auroras arise from charged particles from the Sun colliding with our atmosphere. This process causes atoms and molecules in the atmosphere to become excited; when these excited particles return to their lower energy states, they release this energy as visible light, creating the striking color associated with the northern lights.

With solar activity on the rise in the peak of the current solar cycle, we will likely see more solar activity in the next several months.

FAQs

What caused the June 19 radio blackout?

An X1.9-class solar flare from the Sun released intense ultraviolet radiation, disrupting shortwave radio signals, especially across the Pacific.

Which areas were affected?

The Pacific Ocean region, including parts of the United States and Hawaii, experienced signal disruptions on frequencies below 25 MHz.

What is an X-class solar flare?

X-class flares are the most intense category of solar flares, capable of causing global radio blackouts and radiation storms.

Could this affect power grids or GPS?

If a CME reaches Earth, it could cause geomagnetic storms that might impact satellites, GPS, and even power infrastructure.