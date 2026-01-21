Yahoo, AOL down: What to do if your inbox goes completely dark

Users of Yahoo Mail and AOL email services experienced a significant outage on Wednesday, January 21, as people throughout the US reported their email services were unavailable. This disruption also affected the standard websites of Yahoo and AOL. Yahoo Mail is currently down. (Pixabay)

When users attempted to access their email services on Wednesday, rather than receiving their messages, they encountered a notification stating, “Edge: Too Many Requests.” This issue was present across various browsers.

The website Down Detector noted a surge in reports regarding the unavailability of Yahoo Mail and AOL email around 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday. Before the outage, the email services had been functioning correctly for several months.

Confirmed the outage, Yahoo said in a tweet: “We are aware that some users may be experiencing issues accessing Yahoo services and websites. Our teams are actively investigating, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

What to do if your Yahoo Mail or AOL Email is unavailable If your email service is not functioning, what actions should you take? First, be patient, as once the servers are operational again, you will regain access to your emails.

Additionally, it is advisable to inform your key contacts after the service interruption, indicating that you may have overlooked messages sent during the downtime.

In past instances of service outages, users have indicated that they missed emails that were directed to them while the platforms were non-operational, which underscores the importance of reaching out to your contacts. This is particularly crucial if you were anticipating a specific email from a client or a friend.

Yahoo, AOL down: What if everything seems functional If it seems that everything is operating correctly on their side, yet you are still experiencing difficulties accessing your emails, begin with some fundamental troubleshooting steps:

Restart Your Device: A straightforward reboot often resolves temporary glitches that may be causing issues.

Check Internet Connectivity: Verify that your internet connection is stable by visiting another website or application.

Clear Browser Cache: For users accessing the web who encounter loading problems, clearing cached data may assist in resolving conflicts caused by corrupted files in your browser settings.

Try Incognito Mode: Opening Yahoo Mail in incognito mode helps eliminate any extensions that may be interfering with normal operations.

Update Your App: Mobile users should look for updates in their respective app stores, as outdated applications often lead to functionality issues.

Re-add Your Account: Occasionally, removing and re-adding your account can swiftly rectify sync errors without much difficulty!

Disable Two-Factor Authentication Temporarily: Although security measures are essential, they can sometimes complicate login processes; temporarily disabling them may facilitate smoother access back into your account after testing for success!