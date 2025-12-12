‘You’ll end up in third world war': Trump's big warning on Russia-Ukraine conflict

United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that the ongoing war in Ukraine risks escalating into a ‘world war’ with as many as 25,000 people, both soldiers and civilians, dying last month and that he would like to “see the killing stop”. Donald Trump also said that the United States is not "involved in the war” in Ukraine apart from negotiations on how to stop it(AFP)

“I'd like to see the killing stop. Twenty-five thousand people died last month — soldiers, mostly soldiers, but some people also, where bombs were dropped. But for the most part, 25,000 soldiers died last month. I would love to see it stop,” Trump said while talking to reporters at the White House.

He added that the United States is working “very hard” to stop the war in Ukraine.

“Things like this end up in third world wars. And I told that the other day. I said, you know, everybody keeps playing games like this, you'll end up in a third world war, and we don't want to see that happen,” he added, while also emphasising that the war in Ukraine does not really affect the United States “unless it got out of control”.

‘We are not involved in the war’

Donald Trump also said that the United States is not "involved in the war” in Ukraine apart from negotiations on how to stop it, that too because “people want us there”. He said that both Ukraine and Europe want the United States to be involved.

While talking about how much the US has spent on the war in Ukraine, Trump said that in the past, they gave some “$300-350 billion” to Ukraine and got nothing in return while he got “rare earth” in return even though he “didn't spend money”.

Adding to this, the US President said that instead of Ukraine, they are now selling weapons to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) at full price, which “probably” distributes those weapons to Ukraine.

“We're selling weapons at full price to NATO, as you know. They distribute those weapons probably to Ukraine for the most part. They're probably doing it to others also, but we're not involved in the war other than the fact that we are involved in a negotiation because people want us there,” Trump said.