At Gold Card launch, what Trump said on graduates having 'to return to India’

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched the ‘Trump Gold Card’ during a roundtable at the White House and said that it would enable companies to go to prestigious schools and retain students in the United States. Trump argued that the programme will help the US retain global talent while raising “many billions of dollars” for federal use.(File/REUTERS)

“It's somewhat like a green card but with big advantages over a green card. And companies are going to be able to go to the Wharton School of Finance, the Stern Business School, Harvard, MIT, wherever you may get your students, any school, and you're able to buy a card and keep that person in the United States actually,” said the US President.

What Trump said on students having to return

Emphasising on how the gold card offers a path to talented students to stay in the country, Trump said that it was a shame that students had to return to their home countries such as India, China, France and more as companies cannot hire them due to the volatile nature of their stay in the United States.

Describing the gold card as a gift, Trump said, “It's a gift of getting somebody great coming into our country because we think this will be some tremendous people that wouldn't be allowed to stay. They graduate from college, they have to go back to India, they have to go back to China, they have to go back to France, they have to go back to wherever they came from, very hard to stay. It's a shame, it's a ridiculous thing. We're taking care of that.

What is the ‘Trump Gold Card’?

The Trump administration has launched the gold card for both individuals and corporations willing to sponsor their talent to acquire a US citizenship.

Explaining how the Trump gold card would work, United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said that for an individual, the cost of the card would be $1 million and for a corporation, it would be $2 million.

“And as the president said, for a corporation, they spend $2 million, they can then have an employee, full vetting, the best vetting the government has ever done. $15,000 vetting to make sure these people absolutely qualify to be in America. Absolutely qualify. And then the company can keep them here, and they have a path to citizenship,” Lutnick said.

He also added that people retained through the gold card have to be “perfect people” in America and after passing the vetting, they will be available to become US citizens after five years.

“For a company, they can keep putting people on the card, one person per card; and for the individual, it's a million dollars, and it's a gift to the United States of America to help America be great again under Donald Trump,” he said.