Your Green Card, H-1B approvals are in jeopardy: Avoid THESE risky social media posts

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it has started scanning visa applicants' social media handles under a new proposal. This means that Instagram, Facebook, X or even TikTok posts can get your visa and Green card application rejected. USCIS will check the social media profiles of visa applicants (Unsplash)

“This will immediately affect aliens applying for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students, and aliens affiliated with educational institutions linked to antisemitic activity,” the USCIS said in a notice published this week.

On Thursday, a federal judge allowed the Trump administration to move ahead with a requirement that noncitizens in the US must register with the government. The requirement goes into effect on Friday.

Read More: Indian students in US face tough road ahead as US plans to end work visa programme

The USCIS further cited President Donald Trump's executive orders on combatting ‘Anti-Semitism, Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism and Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats’. It said that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will ‘enforce all relevant immigration laws to the maximum degree, to protect the homeland from extremists and terrorist aliens’.

What kind of social media posts are red flags for US immigration officials?

The USCIS said that posts that support antisemitic terrorism, violent antisemitic ideologies and antisemitic terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, or the Houthis will be red flags.

“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Read More: International travel safe for Green Card visa holders this summer? All you should know

“Sec. Noem has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here.”

The USCIS will now consider social media content that endorses ‘antisemitic terrorism, antisemitic terrorist organizations, or other antisemitic activity’ as a negative factor.