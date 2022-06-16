U.S. NSA: Playing long game with India, engaged in ‘deep’ dialogue
While acknowledging that the Washington and New Delhi have clear differences in their perspectives on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that the United States is playing the “long game” with India, the two countries are engaged in a “deep, respectful and strategic” dialogue, and there is “much more convergence” on how to deal with the strategic challenge posed by China.
Speaking at the Centre for a New American Security in Washington DC, when asked about India’s stance on Russia, its refusal to participate in the US efforts against the invasion, and how this has affected ties, Sullivan admitted that there are differences. But, he said, the US respects India’s sovereign right to take its own decisions
“It is certainly a difference in perspective that we have to be direct with our Indian counterparts about — how we view the situation, how we would encourage them to over time take a different perspective themselves. But they are a sovereign, democratic nation. They will make their own decisions. We are not here to lecture them or insist on a certain outcome or else,” he said.
US also places the different relationships the two countries share with Moscow in a historical perspective, he said, emphasising that the dialogue with India is not meant to make demands on New Delhi or force it to change but slowly find ways to lead towards better outcomes.
“We have different historical perspectives, different muscle memories. But we feel confident that the dialogue we have going with India right now will bear fruit over time in a way that is not about forcing them to change or demanding things of them, but rather is a kind of an iterative approach in a strategic relationship that, tended well, will lead to better outcomes.”
Sullivan then went on to talk about the “deep, respectful and strategic” dialogue with India, right from the level of President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“We are playing a long game here. We are investing in a relationship that we are not going to judge by one issue, even if that issue is quite consequential, but rather that we are going to judge over the fullness of time, as we to try to work to convergence on the major strategic questions facing our two countries”.
“On one of those questions, how to deal with the challenge posed by China, there is much more convergence today and that is important to US foreign policy,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan is President Biden’s top aide on national security, and is widely seen as having driven the administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy from his perch at the National Security Council. His comments come, not only, in the wake of differences between India and the US over Ukraine, but also against the backdrop of intensified engagement between the two countries, both under the bilateral and Quad format, in recent months. Both Delhi and Washington have made a conscious effort, at the level of governments, to manage differences on Ukraine while deepening cooperation in other areas.
During his visit to Washington in April, external affairs minister S Jaishankar met Sullivan.
Sullivan was also a part of the video call between Biden and Modi that kicked off the 2+2 dialogue. He also participated in Biden’s bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Tokyo, as well as in the Quad deliberations.
Sullivan is also the US administration’s key point of contact with China and recently met top Chinese official, Yang Jiechi, for four and a half hours in Luxembourg. All of this, no doubt, makes him one of the most authoritative voices on US strategy and policy, including when it comes to on India.
-
Snapped a wrongly parked vehicle? You may win ₹500: Gadkari mulling ‘new law’
Nitin Gadkari, who is known for his candid views, said that these days it has as if become a requirement for everyone to own a car. He added that his cook in his Nagpur residence also owns two second hand cars. “Earlier we used to get shocked seeing maids and cooks in America coming to work in cars. But now the situation is the same in India,” the minister said as the audience at the event in Delhi laughed.
-
Igor Stimac one of the best managers I played under: Sunil Chhetri
Igor Stimac guided India to a historic Asian Cup berth when the Sunil Chhetri-led side made the cut as Group D toppers with three wins on the trot.
-
Tejaswin Shankar, Jeswin Aldrin surprisingly left out of CWG squad
Out the of the 37 picked by the selection committee of the AFI, 18 are women, with the likes of star sprinters Hima Das and Dutee Chand getting their berths through the women's 4x100m relay team.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Expert shares yoga asanas to perform while binge watching your favourite series
In the video, Anshuka can be seen sitting on a couch on her living room. Then she can be seen performing a range of asanas - Malasana, Ardha Matsyendra, Bhadrasana, Gomukhasana, Ardha Chandrasana – all the while being on her couch. Take a look at her video here.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics