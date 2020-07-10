e-paper
US posts new record Covid-19 caseload of more than 65,000: Johns Hopkins

US posts new record Covid-19 caseload of more than 65,000: Johns Hopkins

The country, the hardest-hit in the world by the pandemic, has a total caseload of more than 3.1 million.

world Updated: Jul 10, 2020 06:51 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
Health care workers wearing personal protective equipment work inside a trailer at a Covid-19 testing site in Concord, California, US.
Health care workers wearing personal protective equipment work inside a trailer at a Covid-19 testing site in Concord, California, US. (Bloomberg)
         

The US on Thursday posted 65,551 new coronavirus cases, a record for a 24-hour period, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The country, the hardest-hit in the world by the pandemic, has a total caseload of more than 3.1 million, with 133,195 deaths.

The previous daily record was Tuesday, at more than 60,200 cases in one day.

Covid-19: What you need to know today
After Galwan fightback, 16 Bihar moving to Col Babu’s home state
85% Covid-19 deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
Banned apps told to disclose location of centres, data collection method
Centre’s rural spending doubles amid Covid-19 pandemic
Series of rumours sent Noida police on a wild goose chase
Covid-19 victims’ bodies lie unattended at Patna hospital, removed after viral video
War, terror failed to stop Parliament but coronavirus poses new challenge
