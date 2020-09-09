e-paper
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

The nomination was submitted by a four-term member of the Norwegian Parliament, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who is also the chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

world Updated: Sep 09, 2020 17:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination comes just weeks after he helped broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
US President Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination comes just weeks after he helped broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).(File photo)
         

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, according to a news report.

The nomination was submitted by a four-term member of the Norwegian Parliament, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who is also the chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Fox News reported.

The news comes just weeks after Trump helped broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Christian Tybring-Gjedde was quoted as saying by Fox News.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” Tybring-Gjedde wrote in his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee.

On August 13, Trump had announced the United Arab Emirates and Israel’s agreement to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.

The announcement makes the UAE first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties to Israel.

Among Arab nations, Egypt and Jordan have active diplomatic ties with Israel. In 1979, Egypt made a peace deal with Israel, followed by Jordan in 1994.

Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination comes just weeks before the crucial US presidential elections, where the Republican’s presidential candidate is running a politically charged campaign against his rival Joe Biden.

On November 3, 2020, Americans will head to the polls and vote to elect a new government for the next four years or re-elect the Trump for a second term.

