US president, senators strike deal on $1.2 trillion infra bill

The Biden administration and a bipartisan group of US senators announced a historic deal on Thursday to spend $1.2 trillion in infrastructure spending over the next eight years.

“We have a deal,” President Joe Biden said to reporters, leading the bipartisan group of senators to a press stakeout on White House grounds after a meeting.

“‘I think it’s really important. None of us got whatever we all wanted. I clearly didn’t get all I wanted. They gave more than, I think, maybe they were inclined to give in the first place. But this reminds me of the days we used to get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress. We actually worked.”

In a tweet, he added, “We’ve struck a deal. A group of senators - five Democrats and five Republicans - has come together and forged an infrastructure agreement that will create millions of American jobs.”

The deal was worked at back-to-back meetings between White House officials and senators, with the key difference being on how to pay for the bill.