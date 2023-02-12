Home / World News / US reopens Montana airspace after ‘radar anomaly’ triggers concern

US reopens Montana airspace after ‘radar anomaly’ triggers concern

world news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 11:21 AM IST

The US reopened airspace over Montana after temporarily ordering a closure to investigate a “radar anomaly,” hours after a third object was shot down in North America this month.

A US Air Force installation surrounded by farmland in central Montana.(AP)
A US Air Force installation surrounded by farmland in central Montana.(AP)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

The US reopened airspace over Montana after temporarily ordering a closure to investigate a “radar anomaly,” hours after a third object was shot down in North America this month.

Read here: 'Radar anomaly' detected over Montana hours after Canada downing: US military

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, a joint US-Canada military command responsible for aerospace and maritime warning, said it detected the anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate. The aircraft didn’t identify any object that correlated to the radar hits, according to a statement late Saturday.

NORAD added it will continue to monitor the situation.

The incident is the latest in an escalating aerial drama that came to the forefront after an alleged Chinese spy balloon traversed the continent earlier this month. The balloon was shot down a week ago, followed by the takedown of a smaller unidentified object over Alaska Friday, and on Saturday, a third object was downed over northern Canada.

The Federal Aviation Administration earlier said flights were restricted “to support Department of Defense activities,” according to a statement.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states us military us troops + 1 more
united states us military us troops
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out