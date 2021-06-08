Home / World News / US report concluded Covid-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Report
Security personnel outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(Reuters file photo)
Security personnel outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(Reuters file photo)
world news

US report concluded Covid-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Report

The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic's origins.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 05:08 AM IST

A report on the origins of Covid-19 by a U.S. government national laboratory concluded the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the classified document.

The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the report added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wuhan lab coronavirus covid-19 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.