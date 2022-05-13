US says Russia has forcibly taken 'thousands' of Ukrainians
- The remarks support allegations by the Ukrainian government which estimates nearly 1.2 million people have been deported into Russia or Russian-controlled territory and has denounced so-called "filtration camps" in which Moscow interrogates detained people.
The United States on Thursday accused Russia of forcibly taking onto territory under its control tens of thousands of Ukrainians, often singled out for their resistance to the invasion.
The remarks support allegations by the Ukrainian government which estimates nearly 1.2 million people have been deported into Russia or Russian-controlled territory and has denounced so-called "filtration camps" in which Moscow interrogates detained people.
Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said that witness testimony attests to "brutal interrogations" in the camps.
"Accounts of this brutality and forced displacement are happening right now, as we speak, and these actions amount to war crimes," Carpenter told the organization in Vienna.
"We must not allow this evil to stand," he said.
"The United States assesses that Russia's forces have relocated at least several thousand Ukrainians for processing in these 'filtration camps,' and evacuated at least tens of thousands more to Russia or Russia-controlled territory, sometimes without telling evacuees of their final destination," he said.
Carpenter said that thousands were taken away only from Mariupol, the strategic city that has been reduced to rubble in a scorched-earth campaign by Russia.
Quoting a witness account, Carpenter said that the survivor said "everyone was afraid to be taken to Donetsk," an eastern region of Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
If a person is accused of being a "Ukrainian Nazi," a favorite epithet of Russian President Vladimir Putin, they are taken to Donetsk "for further investigation or murder," he quoted the survivor as saying.
The Pentagon on Monday also said it had seen indications of Ukrainians being forcibly taken to Russia although it did not provide numbers.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in early April, six weeks after Russia launched its deadly invasion, that thousands of Ukrainians had been sent to Russian territory.
But that figure has since ballooned to more than 1.19 million, including at least 200,000 children, Ukraine's ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said recently.
sct/mdl
-
6 dead of 'fever' as Covid hits North Korea; US says no plans to share vaccines
North Korea said Friday that six people who were sick with fever have died, with one of them testing positive for Covid-19, the official Korean Central News Agency reported as per news agency AFP. "A fever whose cause couldn't be identified explosively spread nationwide from late April... Six persons died (one of them tested positive for the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron,)" it said.
-
Russia vows response if Finland joins NATO
Finland's leaders on Thursday came out in favour of applying to join Nato, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment on the continent two-and-a-half months after Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow's neighbours. The Kremlin reacted by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps. Sweden, likewise, is considering applying.
-
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM | Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe?
Sri Lanka appointed a new prime minister on Thursday, as its embattled president seeks a way out of the country's worst economic crisis since independence that has sparked widespread protests. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa congratulated the new premier. “I look forward to working together with him to make Sri Lanka strong again.” Some opposition politicians and religious leaders objected to Wickremesinghe's appointment, saying citizens wanted sweeping reforms.
-
Ukraine war: Over 6 million Ukrainians fled since war began, says UN| Top points
The fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces continues for the 77th straight day with no signs of peace. As the attack in Ukraine intensifies, Moscow said on Thursday that Russian forces hit two ammunition depots in Ukraine's Chernihiv region. The United Nations has announced that it will launch a probe into possible war crimes by Russian forces in parts of Ukraine amid Moscow denying that it has targeted civilians.
-
New Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's reply when asked about ties with India
Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his first reaction after swearing-in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Thursday, said the island nation's relations with India will be “much better” than the previous government. Wickremesinghe also said he has taken on the challenge of uplifting the economy and will fulfill it. The 73-year-old United National Party leader was appointed as the prime minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after they held closed-door discussions on Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics