Rubio says Trump-Xi summit likely after meeting China envoy

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is likely after having his first face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Malaysia. The US and China agreed to strengthen communication and dialogue through diplomatic channels at all levels, the Chinese ministry said.(AFP)

Rubio said he had a “very constructive and positive” sit-down with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, building on momentum in bilateral ties after Trump earlier this week described their recent relations as “really good.” The gathering was seen as a prelude to a possible leadership summit, which Trump said he’d like to happen this year.

“There’s a strong desire on both sides to do it,” Rubio told reporters in Kuala Lumpur, where the envoys attended a gathering hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. “I think the odds are high,” he said, adding that the two countries will find a “mutually acceptable date.”

The meeting was among the highest-level interactions between the two countries since Trump returned to the White House in January. A positive conversation between the top envoys will increase the chance of a leaders’ summit that may further ease tensions following their trade truce, although points of friction remain.

“We’re two big, powerful countries, and there are always going to be issues that we disagree on. I think there are some areas of potential cooperation,” Rubio said. Asked what the two countries would collaborate on specifically, Rubio said the US will work with the Chinese side and make public announcements later.

“The last interaction of our trade representatives was quite positive. And you know, we can build on that in other areas of potential cooperation,” he said, referring to talks in London last month that confirmed an agreement that suspended sky-high tariffs on Chinese products for 90 days.

Beijing also struck a positive tone about the meeting, describing it as “pragmatic and constructive,” according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Both countries agreed to strengthen communication and dialogue through diplomatic channels at all levels, the ministry added.

During the meeting, Wang emphasised the need to translate the consensus reached between the two heads of state into concrete policies and actions, adding that he hopes the US would view China with an “objective, rational, and pragmatic attitude,” according to a Chinese government readout.

Signs have emerged in recent weeks that both sides are beginning to deliver on their earlier promises, with China agreeing to resume shipments of rare earths and the US offering to ease some export restrictions on ethane, chip-design software and jet-engine components.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said earlier this week that the next round of trade talks would kick off in early August, just before the levy reprieve expires.